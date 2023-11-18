Suspected ring leader in Brownsville auto theft ring identified

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the man they say is the leader of an auto theft ring.

Orlando Davila was identified by Brownsville police as the man suspected of recruiting the individuals who commit the thefts of GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado trucks to take the vehicles into Mexico.

Two individuals — Carlos Ortegon and Mario Garza — were recently arrested in connection with the thefts.

According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Investigator Abril Luna, the suspects modeled their operation as a pyramid scheme, with Davila as the leader.

Ortegon and Garza served as the recruiters in the thefts.

Police are also searching for Efrain Barrientos, who Luna said was recruited by Ortegon and Garza to assist in the thefts.

Those with any information on Barrientos and Davilas’ whereabouts are urged to call Brownsville police at 956-546-8477.