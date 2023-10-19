Suspects accused in killing of San Benito police officer make court appearance

The two suspects arrested in connection to the killing of a San Benito police officer made their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Rodrigo Axel Espinoza Valdez, a Mexican citizen, and 18-year-old Rogelio Martinez from Brownsville were arraigned on multiple charges including capital murder.

They are accused of firing an unknown amount of gunshot rounds at Lt. Milton Resendez's patrol unit during a police chase. One bullet ended up striking Resendez in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Martinez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and was issued a $1 million bond for both counts.

Valdez is charged with evading arrest and capital murder of a peace officer.

The defense tried arguing Valdez never had a firearm and was unable to fire any gunshots since he was driving a vehicle.

Valdez was given a bond of $500,000 for evading arrest and $1.5 million for capital murder.

He faces a sentence of either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

