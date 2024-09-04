Tacos, Tequila, Chelas event to take place in McAllen

Lots of people in the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready for the Diesiseis de Septiembre celebrations and one big event is happening in McAllen.

3G Entertainment owner Nestor Garza sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and gives more details about the event and the musical lineup.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

