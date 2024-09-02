Tamaulipas State Police: 2 dead in home explosion caused by fireworks

Two people died Monday following an explosion at a home in Reynosa that was caused by fireworks, according to the Tamaulipas State Police.

The explosion happened at around 12:50 p.m. at the Modulo 2000 neighborhood, which is nearly three miles away from the Hidalgo port of entry.

According to a news release from the Tamaulipas State Police, three other individuals were injured in the explosion, but they did not require hospitalization.

A nearby middle school was evacuated as a precaution.

The explosion was determined to have been caused by fireworks stored in the home, the news release added.

The Tamaulipas State Police said 26 buildings and 44 vehicles were damaged in the explosion.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.