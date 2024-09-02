Tamaulipas State Police: 2 dead in home explosion caused by fireworks
Two people died Monday following an explosion at a home in Reynosa that was caused by fireworks, according to the Tamaulipas State Police.
The explosion happened at around 12:50 p.m. at the Modulo 2000 neighborhood, which is nearly three miles away from the Hidalgo port of entry.
According to a news release from the Tamaulipas State Police, three other individuals were injured in the explosion, but they did not require hospitalization.
A nearby middle school was evacuated as a precaution.
The explosion was determined to have been caused by fireworks stored in the home, the news release added.
The Tamaulipas State Police said 26 buildings and 44 vehicles were damaged in the explosion.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Back to School: Donna ISD student receives H-E-B shopping spree for school...
-
Brownsville pediatrician warns of potential spike in Covid and flu cases
-
Tamaulipas State Police: 2 dead in home explosion caused by fireworks
-
Labor Day weekend tourists boost sales for SPI businesses
-
Police: 7 men arrested following raid at Brownsville nightclub
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment