Tarpons Third Round Bound
PORT ISABEL - For the second time in three years, the Port Isabel boys basketball team has reached the third round of the playoffs.
To reach the fourth round, the Tarpons will have to get by Pleasanton Tuesday night in Kingsville.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross visited with the Tarpons ahead of the regional quarterfinal game.
