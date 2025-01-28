x

Tavo Rayo presenta la fecha de estreno de su nueva canción

4 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2025 Jan 28, 2025 January 28, 2025 1:42 PM January 28, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La fecha oficial de lanzamiento de la última canción de Tavo Rayo "Mírala" es el 31 de enero. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

