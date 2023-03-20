Teen arrested on murder charge in connection with Cameron Park shooting

This story has been updated throughout:

Bond for 17-year-old Juan Alvarez was set at $1 million.

Alvarez was arraigned Monday afternoon, where he was charged with the murder of Andrew Lee Torres. Torres was shot nine times at Cameron Park on March 14.

If Alvarez makes bond, he will be equipped with a GPS monitor and stay under home confinement.

Alvarez was booked into the Cameron County detention center, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

"These perpetrators have been using hand guns to commit their violence, their crimes," Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said. "So I'm very concerned and very alarmed by that trend we're seeing of young people with guns, shooting and killing other young people,"

The Torres family is waiting on an answer from the Texas attorney general to receive help from the county's crime victim's unit to pay for his funeral.