Teen charged with murder in connection with fatal Brownsville shooting

A Brownsville teen was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly Monday shooting that killed a 33-year-old man.

A warrant was obtained for 17-year-old Jose David Garcia for his involvement in the death of 33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria, according to a news release.

Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of East Adams Street in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

Longoria was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. Authorities have ordered an autopsy.

Garcia was arrested and arraigned on a murder charge. No bond was given, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.