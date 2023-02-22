Teen charged with murder in connection with fatal Brownsville shooting
A Brownsville teen was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly Monday shooting that killed a 33-year-old man.
Related Story: One dead in Brownsville shooting, police say
A warrant was obtained for 17-year-old Jose David Garcia for his involvement in the death of 33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria, according to a news release.
Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of East Adams Street in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.
Longoria was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. Authorities have ordered an autopsy.
Garcia was arrested and arraigned on a murder charge. No bond was given, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.