Teen partners with McAllen business to raise funds for children with autism in Matamoros

One young girl from the Rio Grande Valley is turning sweet treats into support for children with autism across the border.

Abby Martinez has been working hard to advocate for autism acceptance, and now she's teaming up with a local ice cream shop to make a difference, one vanilla cone at a time.

At Golden Ice Cream in McAllen, there's something extra sweet on the menu this April.

"The goal with this fundraiser is to donate a lot of money to the center up in Matamoros," Martinez said.

At just 15-years-old, Martinez is leading the charge. She's teaming up with the ice cream shop to raise funds for an autism center in Matamoros.

"I thought mom was going to run the whole meeting, but little did I know mom didn't have time to say a word. Abby ran the meeting, made the request of setting up the fundraiser," Golden Ice Cream Owner Sonia Marroquín said.

A portion of the proceeds from every vanilla cone sold during the month of April will be donated to Autismo Un Mundo Contigo.

The center in Matamoros provides personalized therapies for more than 70 children with autism and training for teachers.

"Thanks to the work Abby does on this side of the border, she's able to support us. Sometimes by helping us get school supplies, buy a computer or support materials," Autismo Un Mundo Contigo Founder Dr. Alma Gutierrez said.

Martinez has been helping this center raise funds for the past five years. She knows firsthand what it means to overcome challenges.

She was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of four and was once non-verbal. Now, she's using her voice to advocate for others.

Martinez's fundraiser with Golden Ice Cream will run until the end of April. Golden Ice Cream is located North 10th Street in McAllen.

Watch the video above for the full story.