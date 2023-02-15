Testimony begins in trial of Palm Valley police chief

Six witnesses took to the stands Tuesday in the trial against Palm Valley’s police chief.

Alvaro Garza was arrested in 2018 and charged with three counts of tampering with a government record.

The state alleges Palm Valley police Chief Alvaro Garcia falsified and submitted documents saying that three officers took a training course in person.

DAY 1 OF ALVARO GARCIA’S TRIAL

The chief was reportedly an instructor for that training course that required 10 officers to be part of the training for Alvaro to get paid $850.

The state says three officers the chief allegedly submitted paperwork for that said they physically attended the training were not in attendance.

Three of the witnesses who testified were the officers Alvaro said took part in the course.

A three said they did not attend the training in person.

The defense argued that the forms Alvaro submitted were not government documents, or a roster and attendance sheet.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

RELATED: Palm Valley Police Chief Charged with Tampering with Gov't Records