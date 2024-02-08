Testimony Underway for Wife of Doctor Indicted for Fraud

MCALLEN – The detention hearing in the case of the wife of a Valley doctor accused of health care fraud will continue.

Meisy Angelica Zamora made her first appearance in court Wednesday.

The judge heard testimony from the U.S. government in what he’s calling a probable cause and detention hearing.

He called a recess on the hearing for Zamora after the FBI presented specific evidence of phone calls.

They also included evidence of a Mexican bank account and two properties in Puerto Vallarta.

The government requested the courts keep in mind Zamora’s husband’s case. Her side objected to that saying her case is separate.

The detention hearing will continue Thursday.

Watch the news clip above for further details.