Texas church opens new sanctuary after massacre

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A South Texas church where a gunman in 2017 opened fire and killed more than two dozen congregants will unveil a new sanctuary and memorial room honoring the victims.

Worshippers and relatives of those killed or injured at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs are expected to gather at the newly constructed church on Sunday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will also attend and deliver remarks at the new worship center.

The new construction features enhanced security elements and an additional prayer space.

Kevin Smith with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the agency is working with houses of worship nationwide to help them take proper steps to secure their facilities and prepare for possible threats.

