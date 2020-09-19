Texas Department of Public Safety releases names of 2 children killed in car crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday released the names of two people who died Friday after a car crash near Edinburg.

At about 5:51 p.m. on Friday, a silver Hyundai collided with a white Dodge truck on Farm-to-Market Road 2812 near Buena Vista Drive, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Hyundai, 15-year-old Jorge Bautista Jr. of Edinburg, and the front-seat passenger, 39-year-old Alina Gamez de Bautista of Edinburg, suffered "critical injuries," according to the Department of Public Safety.

Two children in the rear seats — Abraham Bautista, 13, of Edinburg and Andrea Bautista, 6, of Edinburg — were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not restrained by seat belts or car seats, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The driver and passengers in the Dodge truck didn't suffer serious injuries and were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.