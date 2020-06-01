Texas enters June with camps open for kids, some pro sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas entered the new month Monday with summer camps, including sports camps, allowed to open as the state relaxed some of the rules put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. Texas also announced 593 new cases. That came after after Sunday’s 1,949, which was the most recorded in a single day since Texas began tracking infections. Mondays are typically the lowest days in the number of new infections reported. The state also announced six new deaths, the fewest since March 31.

