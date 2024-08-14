Texas Legislature Passes ‘Sanctuary Bill’

WESLACO – Gov. Greg Abbott will soon put his signature on Texas’ so-called “sanctuary cities” bill.

The state legislatures passed the bill Wednesday evening allowing Texas to withhold funding from local governments who don’t help federal authorities in the fight against illegal immigration.

Senate Bill 4 was ironed out in the state house before it made its way to the senate and was a legislative priority spearheaded by Abbott.

The governor is trying to keep local municipalities from becoming safe havens for people who are living in the U.S. illegally.

The bill will allow police to check the immigration status of anyone they detain. SB4 also requires local officials to cooperate with requests from federal agents to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.

According to the bill’s text, sheriffs and police chiefs could face jail time if they don’t work with federal authorities.

Additionally, the state could withhold funding from local government for acting as sanctuary cities.

The new law would go into effect as soon as Gov. Abbot signs the bill. However, opponents are expected to file a lawsuit in their effort to block the law.

President Donald Trump signed a similar executive order on sanctuary cities last week. But a federal judge in California blocked it soon after.

