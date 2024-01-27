Texas organization releases rankings of top public schools in the state

The hallways of Brownsville Early College High School are full of excitement.

The campus of around 350 students was ranked the fifth-best high school campus in the state by the non-profit organization Children at Risk.

The non-profit looks at community poverty levels, STAAR test scores and graduation numbers when making the list.

Brownville ECHS was the highest ranked high school in the entire Rio Grande Valley for the 2022-2023 school year.

Principal Dr. Rachel Ayala says it was an honor to receive this ranking.

“We really look beyond whether a student’s economically disadvantaged, emergent bilingual, at risk, and we service our children,” Ayala said. “And we couldn't do that without the support of our parents."

McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School was ranked seventh in high schools in the state.

IDEA Quest College Prep was the highest ranked middle school in the Valley

Emma Vera Elementary School in Roma took the number one spot for Valley elementary schools.

The full list is available online.

