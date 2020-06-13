Texas prosecutors probe irregularities in 2004 Floyd arrest
By JAKE BLEIBERG
DALLAS (AP) - Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge. The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct. Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests. He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting. Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
