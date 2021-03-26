Texas Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn to hold press conference in Mission after touring border

Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will hold a press conference in Mission on Friday afternoon following a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety along the Rio Grande.

The press conference, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The DPS boat tour comes after Cruz, Cornyn and 17 other Senate Republicans met with Border Patrol agents ahead of their nightly patrol Thursday night, according to a news release from Sen. Ted Cruz's office.

The Texas senators were joined by U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.), U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

RELATED COVERAGE: