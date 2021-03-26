Migrants moved out of public square in Reynosa, Mexico

Even though former President Donald Trump’s so-called remain in Mexico policy is a thing of the past, more and more migrants arrive at a public square in Reynosa, Mexico.

Since Wednesday night, 65 migrants were moved out of La Plaza de la Republica— which is just three blocks from the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge—and transferred to a gym at the autonomous University of Tamaulipas in Reynosa, where state family services are providing them with food and mats to lay on, according to the Tamaulipas System for Integral Family Development, also known as the DIF Tamaulipas.

This week, several migrants who were under the custody of the National Institute of Migration were found to be loitering in the park. But migrants insist they do not have a choice but to flee their home countries.

“It’s too dangerous back home. I would put life at risk. They could kill us,” a migrant from Guatemala said in Spanish. “Where would I get the money to go back home? I already sold my house in order to have enough money to come here.”

Many migrants who are in the streets were sent back to Mexico by U.S. immigration officials because of Title 42, a law that allows the U.S. to prohibit people into the U.S. who pose a potential health risk.

Within the last few days, Tamaulipas Family Services has met with the United Nations, their refugee agency and UNICEF to try and find alternative ways to care for migrant families as they continue to arrive at the border.

Senda de Vida Migrant Shelter and the Tamaulipan Migrant Institute were not immediately available for comment on this story.

Channel 5 News also reached out to the city of Reynosa on the loitering issue, but we have not heard back.