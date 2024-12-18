Texas Southmost College reports breach in network

Texas Southmost College said they are responding to "an apparent breach in the network" that occurred on Monday.

TSC wrote in a Facebook post that their IT department was alerted to the breach and immediately initiated the TSC Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan that required they shut down the TSC network and critical systems.

The college said they have notified local and federal law enforcement and also the Texas Department of Information Resources to determine the source of the breach and also any information that might have been compromised.

TSC is working to restore their network and critical systems.