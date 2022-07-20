‘The drought just seems to continue:’ Cameron County cities enacting water conservation efforts

Those living in Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and South Padre Island are being asked to conserve water.

Low water levels at two reservoirs are pushing the Laguna Madre Water District – which services the cities affected – into stage three mandatory restrictions.

“There is no forecast for water for rain, it's just getting drier every day,” Laguna Madre Water District Director of Operations Robert Gomez said. “The drought just seems to continue."

The director said they are mandating customers to restrict irrigation use during specific times. The last time restrictions were implemented was in 2013.

Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen Gammon said while the Valley saw some rain last week, conditions remain on track to get worse.

Gammon said the high temperatures mean that most of the rain we do get ends up evaporating fairly quickly rather than soaking into the soil.

The Amistad and Falcon reservoirs are the primary source of drinking water and agricultural use in the Valley, so several cities are taking up conservation efforts.

