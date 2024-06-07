'The majority of the people fainted:,' Border Patrol reports increase in heat-related rescues

As the heat continues to rise, Border Patrol agents are asking migrants to think twice before crossing into the country illegally.

Estephany, a migrant from Venezuela, said she tried to cross legally using the CBP One app, but the wait was too long.

“I was applying throughout a period of six months… but I never got the appointment,” Estephany, said. “So I paid a coyote to be able to cross over here.”

Estephany and her young daughter were smuggled across the Rio Grande at 3 a.m. She says some of the people she came with couldn't complete the journey because of the hot weather.

“The majority of the people fainted,” Estephany, said.

Valley Border Patrol agents say they started noticing more heat-related rescues several months ago.

“In March, there were over 400 rescues, which is a 77% increase just from January,” Border Patrol Public Affairs Officer Cristina Smallwood said.

Border Patrol is still adding up numbers from April and May, but agent Cristina Smallwood said as the weather gets hotter, more migrants will be put at risk.

“If migrants are thinking of making the journey, we do ask that they remember to stay hydrated, wear the proper attire,” Smallwood said. “And if they do have it available to them, the CBP One app allows them to apply the legal way.”

All Border Patrol agents are first responders. They encourage migrants to call for help if they feel like they can't complete their journey.

