The most destructive hurricanes are hitting US more often
By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study finds that big, destructive hurricanes are hitting the U.S. three times more frequently than they did a century ago.
Experts generally measure a hurricane's destruction by adding up how much damage it did to people and cities. That can overlook storms that are powerful, but that hit only sparsely populated areas. A Danish research team came up with a new measurement that looked at just the how big and strong the hurricane was, not how much money it cost.
Since 1900, hurricanes with the widest area of destruction are happening 3.3 times more frequently. The two biggest, by far, were 2017's Harvey and 2005's Katrina.
The study is Monday's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
One-vehicle crash in Edinburg causes road closure
-
Protests held for 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr while riding his bike
-
MXLAN brings financial boom to city of McAllen
-
Falcon elected as new Rio Grande City mayor, unofficial election results show
-
Sunday, May 5, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s