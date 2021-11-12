‘The parents are just freaking out:’ Lockdown placed at Sharyland High School

Rumors of a weapon on school grounds at Sharyland High School continue to be investigated by the Mission Police Department after the school was put on lockdown.

The district also reported an unrelated power outage that affected the campus.

Friday’s incident at SHS was the third time this week a Valley campus was put on lockdown.

On Monday, Truan Jr. High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was found in a bathroom. Elsa police later deemed it a prank.

RELATED: Elsa Police Department investigating 'possible threat' at Truan Junior High School

The following day, a student at Sgt. Manuel Chacon Middle School was detained after a social media post about a weapon on campus placed the school on lockdown.

Worried parents and siblings arrived at the school.

RELATED: Mercedes ISD middle school temporarily put on lockdown over social media post regarding weapon

"We have a ton of chats and they're saying there's somebody with a gun,” a parent said. “Then they're saying ‘No it's a false alarm, no there's a power outage,’ the parents are just freaking out.”

The district sent a letter to parents saying they were made aware of rumors of a possible weapon on campus.

“The safety of students and staff is our first concern,” the letter stated. “We take all threats of this nature seriously."

The district hasn't commented further.

The Mission Police Department confirmed that no weapon was found but had no additional comment.