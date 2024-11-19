The Salvation Army in McAllen calling for volunteers

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, and they need help.

They're looking for volunteers to help with their Angel Tree program and bell ringers who have set up at stores across the Rio Grande Valley.

Salvation Army Major Jan Zuniga sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and talks about how many volunteers are needed and how people can get involved.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here or call 956-682-1468.