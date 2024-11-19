The Salvation Army in McAllen calling for volunteers
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, and they need help.
They're looking for volunteers to help with their Angel Tree program and bell ringers who have set up at stores across the Rio Grande Valley.
Salvation Army Major Jan Zuniga sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and talks about how many volunteers are needed and how people can get involved.
Anyone interested in volunteering can click here or call 956-682-1468.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Get ready for holiday cards
-
McAllen airport celebrates its one-millionth passenger
-
Hidalgo County to request final re-inspection of new courthouse
-
Rio Grande City: $1 million in water bill issues led to police...
-
Starr County commissioner indicted on unlawful restraint of a child charge
Sports Video
-
Five Star Plays 2024 - Bi-district playoffs
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes