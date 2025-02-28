Thousands expected to attend Sombrero Fest in Brownsville

Charro Days and Sombrero Fest continue in Brownsville.

Thousands are expected to travel to the downtown area over the next few days.

The festival is set up at Washington Park, and Brownsville residents should keep in mind the several road closures around the park.

Parking is limited, and organizers say it's best to show up early if you want to snag a spot.

Sombrero Festival became an integral part of the Charro Days festivities since 1986 when it first was held and since then it has continued to evolve into a 3-day festival for both cities on either side of the border to enjoy.

It helps strengthen the partnership between Brownsville and Matamoros.

Organizers are expecting crowds over these next few days to be near 60,000 with visitors from Mexico and the United States taking part in all the family fun.

With such a large crowd expected, festival organizers are focused on keeping everyone safe this weekend.

"This non-profit organization, Sombrero Festival, we work year-round to make this possible and our number one priority is our community to be safe. So yes, we do meet with our Brownsville PD," Sombrero Festival CEO and Board Chair Olga Gonzalez said.

On top of the police officers, the extra security that will be on deck helping enforce their clear bag policy. The only exception will be a small clutch bag that is 4 by 6 inches.

"But every day during the festival, which is Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we give the first three hours for free to the public for them to come. So Thursday, we open at 1 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.," Gonzalez said.

One of the biggest musical acts to take the stage Friday night is Frente A Frente.