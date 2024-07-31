x

Thousands of backpacks distributed in Mercedes

Thousands of backpacks distributed in Mercedes
1 hour 59 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 6:25 PM July 31, 2024 in News - Local

Thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed on Wednesday in Mercedes.

The giveaway was hosted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley was also at the event to give away bags of food for those attending.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the event isthe  department’s way of giving back, and is needed every year.

"Hidalgo County is one of the poorest counties in the state, we and just wanna make sure the school children have all the school supplies that they need," Guerra said.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days