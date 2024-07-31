Thousands of backpacks distributed in Mercedes

Thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed on Wednesday in Mercedes.

The giveaway was hosted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley was also at the event to give away bags of food for those attending.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the event isthe department’s way of giving back, and is needed every year.

"Hidalgo County is one of the poorest counties in the state, we and just wanna make sure the school children have all the school supplies that they need," Guerra said.

Watch the video above for the full story.