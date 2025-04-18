Thousands of churchgoers participate in Holy Week at San Juan Basilica

It's Good Friday, an important day for many Christians across the Rio Grande Valley.

On this day, Jesus was crucified and died on the cross. Good Friday leads to Easter Sunday, the day he was resurrected.

Over a thousand parishioners gathered at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle for the stations of the cross. A Catholic devotion to walk through the journey of Jesus's crucifixion.

Basilica Director Father Jorge Gómez said he's seeing an increase in churchgoers this Holy Week, compared to previous years.

"More and more Palm Sunday we had to have 11 masses in total. Usually, we have seven on Sundays. So on Palm Sunday, we had 11, because we couldn't fit all people and only seven masses, and yesterday, for the Mass of the Eucharist, we almost opened the balcony, something we've never done," Gomez said.

The Basilica also held a Veneration of the Cross with Bishop Daniel Flores.

