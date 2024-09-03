Three of four suspects arrested in connection with 'sexual performance' investigation in McAllen

Three of the four suspects wanted in a sexual performance investigation in McAllen have been arrested, according to the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police said Dionicio Luna Aguirre turned himself into custody on Aug. 28. He was arraigned for public lewdness and issued a $2,000 bond.

According to police, Mark Anthony Watts and Alvaro Costilla were arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. They were transported to Tarrant County Jail and arraigned upon recommendations from the McAllen Municipal Court.

Watts and Costilla each received a $10,000 bond for promotion of prostitution and a $10,000 bond for tampering with evidence.

The investigation began at an unnamed business at the 1700 block of Dallas Avenue, where police say these suspects allegedly engaged in sexual acts with an "adult male performer."

The McAllen Police Department is still searching for Diego Rodrigo Barros. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.