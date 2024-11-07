Three suspects arrested at Weslaco casino in connection with illegal gambling investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested three employees at the Casino El Azul in rural Weslaco in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, according to a news relase.

The arrest occurred on November 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the 6800 block of Mile 6 West Road.

The sheriff's office said they executed a search warrant at the casino and found 48 gambling machines and "an undetermined amount of U.S. currency."

The three employees were identified as 34-year-old Ariel Hernandez, 50-year-old Alma Garcia and 53-year-old Maria Alicia Ramirez Beltran. Each is currently being held at the Hidalgo County jail.

The sheriff's office said they are facing charges of keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device and equipment, gambling promotion and engaged in organized criminal activity.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.