Three suspects arrested for allegedly trespassing, pointing gun at man in San Benito

Three individuals were arrested for pointing a gun at a man while trespassing on his property, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the 29000 block of Jefferson Avenue in San Benito.

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with the 52-year-old victim, who said a man, identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, arrived at his residence and pointed an assault rifle at him.

The victim said two other individuals were with Hernandez, identified as 34-year-old Juan Manuel Lerma Galindo and 36-year-old Luz Lerma, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim said all three were trespassing on his property knowing he had a 'No Trespass' sign posted at the entrance, but all three suspects refused to leave, according to the sheriff's office. The victim said he feared for his life or being seriously injured when Hernandez pointed the rifle at him and threatened to kill him.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to locate the suspects at the 30000 block of Petras Road.

Hernandez was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass. Deputies were able to locate the rifle and submitted it as evidence. Galindo and Lerma were charged with criminal trespass.

All three suspects were taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.