Three teens arrested in connection to string of vehicle burglaries across the Valley

Three teens were arrested in connection with a weeks-long string of vehicle burglaries in the Rio Grande Valley.

Those teens, two males and a female, are also accused of breaking into an off-duty officer's police unit and stealing police gear.

One of the male teens was arrested last week in Weslaco and the second male and female were arrested Monday morning in Donna.

Donna Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Adrian Hooks said 15 vehicles were broken into, and three vehicles were stolen.

"We were able to identify a lot of stolen property including firearms, ballistic vests, ballistic helmets that belonged to a law enforcement agency off-duty officer, whose vehicle was also broken into," Hooks said.

Those stolen ballistic vests were stolen from the police unit and were found within the home of the female teen.