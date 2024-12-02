Tim Smith discusses impact of annual Tim's Coats campaign

For more than 40 years, Tim's Coats has been helping those in need by wrapping them up in a new coat for the winter.

Tim’s Coats kicked off on Sunday, Dec. 1. Viewers have until Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. to donate to our campaign to raise funds to purchase new coats for families across the Rio Grande Valley.

The purchased coats will go to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Both organizations will distribute the coats to those in need free of charge based on criteria set by the organizations.

Watch the video above for more information, and click here to donate online.