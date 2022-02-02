Tips to prepare for cold weather

With a cold front coming in later this week that’s expected to bring nearly freezing temperatures in the Valley, it’s important to prepare for the cold weather.

Protect your pets by bringing them inside or making sure they have some sort of shelter to stay warm

Check the hood of your car for strays cats that may have climbed inside in search of a warm place. Bang on the hood of your vehicle to get them out.

Also bring your potted plants indoors or put them in a covered area.

Make sure to water your outdoor plants because dry plants can freeze quickly. Cover them with a tarp, a cardboard box or a plastic bin.

It’s also recommended you insulate outdoor pipes to help prevent freezing.

AEP is also asking the public to treat a downed power line as if it’s live.

If someone in your home requires the use of some type of electric medical equipment, make sure you have a backup plan in case of an outage.

If don't need to go out, don’t, there is always the possibility of icy roads.