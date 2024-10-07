Tornado aftermath: Crews working to clear debris, restore power

Many of Laguna Heights residents lost their homes and belongings.

Crews have been working to clear debris and putting it off to the side of the road.

Cameron County's Emergency Management Coordinator was also helping families with those clean up efforts.

After the EF 1 tornado hit Saturday, power lines were all over the roads. There were also pieces of what used to be homes out on the street.

Miguel Garcia says he was laying down when the tornado hit his home. Inside were his parents and 8-month-old son.

"My first instinct is to check up on my son. Because he was sleeping with my parents. I just wanted to make sure he was ok. I know you guys are heading that way, so you'll see how collapsed it is on that side. So once I grabbed my dog I made my way over here to make sure everyone was ok, everybody's safe," Garcia said.

Garcia says he's thankful none of his loved ones were hurt. They are currently staying with his aunt.

Other people displaced by the tornado are also getting help from Cameron County and the Salvation Army.