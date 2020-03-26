Total confirmed cases of coronavirus reach 11 in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG – Two more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said in a release. The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 11.

The patients were identified as a 61-year-old San Juan woman and a 48-year-old woman from Pharr. Both are currently under isolation in their homes. Health officials are investigating who they could have possibly been in contact with.

The number of positive cases is expected to increase as the county ramps up testing, according to Judge Richard F. Cortez.

A shelter-at-home order was issued in the county Wednesday and goes into effect late Thursday night.