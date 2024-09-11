Tracking Tropical Storm Francine: Weather delays announced at Point Isabel ISD

All Point Isabel ISD schools and facilities will have a delayed start on Tuesday due to the impact of Tropical Storm Francine, according to the school district.

Instructional time will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m., and schools and facilities will not open until 10:15 a.m., the district announced.

Bus routes will begin at 10 a.m. with a four-hour delay from normal pick-up times.

“The safety of our students remains our top priority,” the district stated. “Please stay connected to our district website and social media channels for additional information.”

Channel 5 News will keep you updated on any other weather delays announced in this article.