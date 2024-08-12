x

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, no injuries reported

The Mission Firefighters Association said on a Facebook post that firefighters are working a scene of a train collision involving a vehicle.

The crash happened on Shary Road and Business 83.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said no injuries were reported.

The road has since been opened back up and drivers are asked to drive with caution.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

