Transition into new Hidalgo County Courthouse begins

Hidalgo County officials announced the transition into the new courthouse has begun.

According to a news release, the Movement Management Project involves several phases for a "safe, efficient transition" from the old courthouse to the new one.

The initial phase began this week with the distribution of boxes and other packing material being disseminated to the county clerk, the district clerk and the law library, according to the news release.

The news release said employees will also begin packing personal items in anticipation of the move-in process, which is scheduled for March 22.

Current plans are to move district courts in stages to ensure that scheduled judicial proceedings continue unabated, according to the news release.