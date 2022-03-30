Trial underway for man charged in connection to 2017 murder

The trial of a 30-year-old charged with murder in connection to a 2017 death is now underway.

Lamar Lawson Martinez is charged in the Nov. 28, 2017 death of Sonya Mynette De La Cruz. Police say her body was found on a highway near the 600 block of West Beach Avenue at about 5 a.m.

In court, McAllen police officers, investigators and a former motel manager testified that Martinez had contact with the victim just before her death.

Martinez’s attorney, Ruben Luna, said there was no concrete evidence implicating him in the crime.

Martínez remains in custody on a $700,000 bond. The trial will continue on Thursday and Friday.

Martinez’s mother is also expected to testify.