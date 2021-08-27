Trillion-dollar budget bill gives hope of citizenship to dreamers, essential workers

The $3.5 trillion budget resolution passed in the U.S. House this week lays down the framework for funds that could help create a permanent resident status for dreamers, farmworkers, and essential workers, benefiting thousands in the Rio Grande Valley.

Although experts say getting the trillion-dollar proposal to pass will be a tricky process for Democrats, they're holding out hope to get it done, even without a single vote from Republicans.

"It's going to streamline the process," U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said. "We have about 10,000 Dreamers in the RGV, so they'll be at the front of the line. [There are] probably 50,000 people here in the Valley that would benefit, maybe even more and Hidalgo County."

Watch the video above for the full story.