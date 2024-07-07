Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Cameron, Willacy counties

Tropical Storm Beryl is about 100 miles off the coast of South Padre Island, moving northwest at 10mph. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of Cameron and Willacy Counties for Sunday, according to First 5 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith.

Smith said Beryl is moving up the coast and will stay offshore from the Rio Grande Valley while heading toward the Texas Coast north of Corpus Christi.

"We are now feeling some of the minor impacts of the storm at our coast," Smith said. "I still say we haven't dodged the bullet, we're being grazed by it."

Smith said some of the expected impacts include:

- Brief gusts to tropical storm force from the north at the coast, mainly within any rain band that moves over the area. Inland, while the wind will be from the north much of the day, no significant gusts are expected.

- Brief heavy rainfall may occur with rainbands along and near the coast in Cameron and Willacy counties with totals up to an inch. Inland counties, Hidalgo and Starr, rainfall will be quite limited. Most totals will remain well under one inch.

- Tides are currently running about a foot above normal predicted levels. In some places, water may reach the dunes. Later today, the wind will come from the northwest, pushing the surf back out and creating higher water on the bayside of SPI. The Rip Tide Risk will be high Sunday and Monday.

- While the chance for an isolated tornado is not zero, it's quite small. The First Warn 5 Weather team will be watching those rainbands moving across the coast for any sign of rotation.

"It's a close call for us, but that minor shift toward the east Friday/Saturday is keeping Beryl far enough offshore to significantly limit its impact on the RGV. Yes, we need the rain, but it's not going to come from this storm," Smith said.

This hurricane season is expected to be a very busy one in the Atlantic basin.

