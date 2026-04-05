Trump says US forces will 'finish the job' soon in first prime-time speech since starting Iran war

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. forces will "finish the job" in Iran soon as "core strategic objectives are nearing completion," offering a full-throated defense of the war Wednesday night in his first national address since the conflict began more than a month ago.

Trump got a wide audience and a chance to articulate clear objectives for the war after weeks of changing goals and often contradictory messages about whether he's winding down or ready to escalate military operations — even as Iran kept up its attacks on Israel and Persian Gulf neighbors and airstrikes pounded Tehran.

But he spent much of his time repeating some of the same things he said in recent weeks, while also suggesting that the U.S. was close to meeting its major military objectives in Iran and his estimated timeline for concluding operations within two to three weeks. He promised U.S. forces would continue to hit Iran very hard.

"For years, everyone has said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. But in the end, those are just words if you're not willing to take action when the time comes," Trump said.

The president said, "In these past four weeks our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield" and slammed previous decades of U.S. policy, saying previous presidents "made mistakes and I am correcting them."

"The situation has been going on for 47 years and should've been handled long before I arrived in office," he said.

Trump also acknowledged rising oil prices and volatile financial markets, but insisted those would be temporary.

Polling, meanwhile, show many Americans feel the U.S. military has gone too far in Iran — even as more American troops move into the region for a possible ground offensive. Trump opted not to deliver such an address closer to when the U.S. and Israel first launched attacks, and questions now remain about whether it is now too late for what he says to break through.

Iranian missile fire targeted Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Israel just before Trump's speech.

Trump says 'we could just take the oil' as Iran leader addresses the US public

The president, in comments during a Easter lunch on Wednesday afternoon, said of Iran: "We could just take their oil. But you know, I'm not sure that the people in our country have the patience to do that, which is unfortunate."

"Yeah, they want to see it end. If we stayed there, I prefer just to take the oil," Trump said. "We could do it so easily. I would prefer that. But people in the country sort of say: 'Just win. You're winning so big. Just win. Come home.' And I'm OK with that, too, because we have a lot of oil between Venezuela and our oil."

The media was not permitted to watch the president's remarks at the lunch, but the White House uploaded video of the speech online before taking it down. The White House did not return requests for comment from The Associated Press on the video and why it was taken down.

In a social media post earlier Wednesday, Trump maintained a belligerent tone, demanding that Iran stop blocking the Strait of Hormuz — the waterway vital to global oil supplies — or the U.S. would bomb the Islamic Republic "back to the Stone Ages." The president has also said the U.S. "will not have anything to do with" ensuring the security of ships passing through Hormuz, an apparent backtrack from a previous threat to attack Iran's power grid if it didn't open the strait by April 6.

In the same Easter lunch, the president reiterated some of his complaints about NATO allies for their reluctance to get involved in securing the Strait of Hormuz while suggesting that China, Japan and South Korea could also step up to reopen the waterway.

"Let South Korea, you know, we only have 45,000 soldiers in harm's way over there, right next to a nuclear force -- let South Korea do it," Trump said of efforts to reopen the strait. "Let Japan do it. They get 90% of their oil from the strait. Let China do it."

In another morning social media post, Trump wrote that "Iran's New Regime President" wanted a ceasefire. It wasn't clear to whom the U.S. president was referring since Iran still has the same president. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, called Trump's claim "false and baseless," according to a report on Iranian state television.

Speaking earlier to Al Jazeera, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled Tehran's willingness to keep fighting. "You cannot speak to the people of Iran in the language of threats and deadlines," he said. "We do not set any deadline for defending ourselves."

Hours before Trump's address, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted a lengthy letter in English on his X account appealing to U.S. citizens and stressing that his country had pursued negotiations before the U.S. withdrew from that path. "Exactly which of the American people's interests are truly being served by this war?" he wrote.

No signs of Iran relinquishing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz

Since the war began on Feb. 28, Trump has offered shifting objectives and repeatedly has said it could be over soon while also threatening to widen the conflict. Thousands of additional U.S. troops are currently heading to the Middle East, and speculation abounds about why.

Trump has also threatened to attack Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub. And the U.S. could decide to send in military forces to secure Iran's uranium stockpile — a complex and risky operation, fraught with radiation and chemical dangers, experts and former government officials say.

Adding to the confusion is what role Israel — which has been bombing Iran alongside the U.S. — might play in any of these scenarios.

Trump has been under growing pressure to end the war that has been pushing up the cost of gasoline, food and other goods. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, is up more than 40% since the start of the war.

It's unclear where diplomatic efforts stand

The U.S. has presented Iran with a 15-point plan aimed at bringing about a ceasefire, including a demand for the strait to be reopened and for its nuclear program to be rolled back.

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful. And in a report last week by Iranian state TV's English-language broadcaster, an anonymous official was quoted as saying Iran had its own demands to end the fighting, including retaining sovereignty over the strait.

In the interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi acknowledged receiving direct messages from U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. He insisted, however, that there were no direct negotiations and said Iran has no faith that talks with the U.S. could yield any results, saying "the trust level is at zero."

He warned against any U.S. attempt to launch a ground offensive, saying "we are waiting for them."

In a deal ostensibly to give diplomacy a chance, U.S. officials have given "clear assurances" that Araghchi and Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf won't be targeted, according to three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they're not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Rising reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Giovanna Dell'Orto in Miami, Farnoush Amiri in New York and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.