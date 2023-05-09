x

Tuesday, May 9, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 90s

11 hours 31 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 09 2023 May 9, 2023 May 09, 2023 7:40 AM May 09, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days