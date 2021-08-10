Two-A-Day Tour: Donna High School
DONNA - Donna has a rich tradition on the gridiron, but in recent seasons they have struggled to make the post season. Donna alum Mike Gonzales is hoping to change that this year. Now in his second season at his alma mater Gonzales is hoping his program takes the next step and makes the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Watch Donna's preview above.
