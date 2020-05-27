x

Two-A-Day Tour: Donna North

9 months 1 week 5 days ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 9:53 PM August 14, 2019 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours

It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season. 

It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.

In this video, we focus on Donna North.

