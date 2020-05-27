Two-A-Day Tour: Donna North
It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season.
It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.
In this video, we focus on Donna North.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mission faces challenges planning for hurricane season amid pandemic
-
No date set for drainage project for Weslaco neighborhood in flood prone...
-
Valley retiree jumps hurdles withdrawing from stimulus debit card
-
Hidalgo County religious leaders react to vandalism cases
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 26