Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies

4 hours 41 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 12:15 AM August 05, 2021 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

MISSION - Juarez-Lincoln hasn't played a football game since 2019 after seeing their season ended before it ever began due to COVID-19. The Huskies have 0 returning letterman on their team and will have to rebuild quickly in a very competitive 31-6A

