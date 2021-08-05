Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
MISSION - Juarez-Lincoln hasn't played a football game since 2019 after seeing their season ended before it ever began due to COVID-19. The Huskies have 0 returning letterman on their team and will have to rebuild quickly in a very competitive 31-6A
