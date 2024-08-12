Two-a-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals

It was another successful year last season for La Villa football.

The team wound up claiming their third straight district title with a perfect 5-0 district record.

This season, they're hungry and ready to go for the four-peat.

They'll be going up against new teams in their district such as Bruni, Agua Dulce, and Woodsboro.

Cardinals head coach Daniel Perez is focused on keeping the district success going despite the reshaped district.

Watch the video above for the full story.