Two-a-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals

46 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 4:54 PM August 12, 2024 in Sports

It was another successful year last season for La Villa football.

The team wound up claiming their third straight district title with a perfect 5-0 district record.

This season, they're hungry and ready to go for the four-peat.

They'll be going up against new teams in their district such as Bruni, Agua Dulce, and Woodsboro.

Cardinals head coach Daniel Perez is focused on keeping the district success going despite the reshaped district.

Watch the video above for the full story.

