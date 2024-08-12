Two-a-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals
It was another successful year last season for La Villa football.
The team wound up claiming their third straight district title with a perfect 5-0 district record.
This season, they're hungry and ready to go for the four-peat.
They'll be going up against new teams in their district such as Bruni, Agua Dulce, and Woodsboro.
Cardinals head coach Daniel Perez is focused on keeping the district success going despite the reshaped district.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Make-A-Wish RGV helping critically ill children with the help from the community
-
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials speak on importance of safety after...
-
Federal funds to limit water loss, improve canals outside San Benito
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Teen confesses to deadly shooting in drug deal...
-
Brownsville ISD begins school year under consolidation plan