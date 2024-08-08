Two-a-Day Tour: Mercedes Tigers

After finishing 2-3 in district last season, the Mercedes Tigers have their sights set on a fresh start in 2024.

The team is in a reshaped district after UIL realignment. That has the players and coaches feeling more confident about their chances for a strong season.

"Obviously we fell short of where we wanted to get," Mercedes football head coach Roger Adame said. "It drove this group here. The hunger to get back... We're just looking forward to getting back where we need to be this year."

The team brings back six starters on offense and seven on defense for the 2024 season. They'll start off the year at home against Edinburg on August 30th.

