Two-a-Day Tour: Mission Eagles

It wasn't all too long ago that Mission football was one of the best programs in the valley.

In four years from 2018 to 2021, the team posted a dominant 19-6 district record.

The Eagles are projecting confidence that they can get back to that dominance in 2024.

Due to UIL realignment, Mission is moving down from competing at the 6A level to instead being placed in 5A - Division I for the coming year.

That may help aid what could be a bounce back year for the team.

This year we're gonna build off last year's momentum," Mission running back Thomas Aparacio said. "We have a lot of kids coming back from last year and hopefully since we bumped down to 5A, we can make a deep playoff run this year."

"It's new for us and having them a lot closer, for us it's a little more of a rivalry," Mission head coach Danny Longoria added when asked about changing classifications. "Going back to the old rivalry of Mission-McAllen High, Mission-Rio Grande City. Reading the articles back in the 80s, which is something I've done with the kids. I think that's what got us excited."

Mission starts the season on August 30th against Mission Veterans. It will be the eighth time in the last 11 years the two teams have played in the season opener.

Watch the video above for the full story.